Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Disagreements can happen without vilification

By Ken Humberston
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZhBW_0eRoRkIZ00 Former Clackamas County commissioner: We do not have to look outside of our own county to see dangerous political rhetoric.

Unfortunately, we do not have to look outside of our own county to see, firsthand, the problem with dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric being advanced by elected leaders. Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith has used the pulpit the voters gave her to consistently spread misinformation about COVID-19, and Commissioner Mark Shull is such a prodigious spreader of hateful speech and misinformation that he is facing a recall effort.

Many hoped that Jan. 6 would have caused elected officials at every level to rethink violent rhetoric and the demonization of political opponents, but that was not the case. Will the Jan. 13 takeover of a Clackamas County Board of Commissioners meeting by protesters echoing many of the same refrains as those two commissioners instill a sense of responsibility and drive home the point that the words of our elected officials matter? I hope so. It may be naïve to think that, in the heat of an election season, we can cool the rhetoric, but we must, on all sides, move away from extremist language and deliberate misinformation.

We must stop using that rhetoric ourselves to cast political opponents as the "others," and we must stop rewarding politicians that use such language in order to make base appeals to voters. We must also do more as a society to try and address online hate speech and misinformation while still protecting free speech and respecting differing viewpoints. Social media platforms have long been pressured to address this issue and, while they have taken some proactive steps, the problem persists. Now, Congress may inadvertently make the task even more difficult should they pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992). A bill designed to regulate big tech, the legislation requires that major platforms not discriminate among "similarly situated business users." This could prevent platforms like Facebook or YouTube from removing or downranking hate speech, conspiracy theorists or insurrectionist speech (such as Alex Jones' Infowars or Parler) because doing so would "discriminate" against their apps. I think most agree that big tech should be regulated, but I also think that most of us would be rightly concerned about tying platforms' hands against hate speech and disinformation.

I hope Congress ensures that efforts to regulate the technology industry to not allow for easier proliferation of online hate and misinformation. I hope elected officials take their role as servants of all of their constituents seriously and exercise prudence in the language they use, and I hope all of us do our part to turn down the volume and find ways to disagree politically without the need to vilify those with whom we disagree.

Ken Humberston is a former Clackamas County commissioner.

Sandy Post

Legislature considers regulating marijuana growing water

The bill also would criminalize pumping groundwater to irrigate illegal cannabis without a water right.Oregon regulators would gain new authority over water hauling under a bill aimed at fighting illegal marijuana production. Companies that sell and haul water would face new record-keeping requirements under House Bill 4061, as well as criminal and civil penalties for violating those rules or for selling to illicit marijuana growers. The bill also would criminalize pumping groundwater to irrigate illegal cannabis without a water right. Under the record-keeping rules, both water haulers and those who buy their water for irrigation would need to track...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Opinion: Libra Forde for Clackamas County commissioner

Jenny Koll: Candidate knows challenges we face - wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportationI am enthusiastic about Libra Forde running for Clackamas County Commissioner Position #2. When I think about the kind of leader who will help in improving the quality of life for all Clackamas County residents, Libra is the one to lead this charge. Libra lives in a small town and personally knows the challenges that we face in today's world — wildfires, public safety, secure housing, access to public transportation and strengthening our local economy. Libra approaches policies with a holistic viewpoint based...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Our Opinion: Oregonians deserve safer neighborhoods

GOP legislative leaders will put the focus on law enforcement spending during this session.Early in the morning on Sept. 24 last year, Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez walked into the Silver Dollar Pizza Co. after finishing his shift at McMenamins Blue Moon Tavern and Grill in Northwest Portland. Shortly after, he was fatally shot by a stray bullet. In January 2021, Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentence of Melvin Tillman, serving a sentence for burglary. Before the end of the year, a judge had issued an arrest warrant for more crimes committed by Tillman following his early release by the governor....
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities.

 http://www.sandypost.com

