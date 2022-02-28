Appropriations bill may allocate money for Wilsonville affordable housing project

The project at the Wilsonville Transit Center could add around 100 affordable housing units.

A planned affordable housing project at the Wilsonville Transit Center may soon receive its first sliver of funding.

A line item to allocate $1,926,000 for the project was placed in an appropriations bill now in the Oregon state Legislature's Joint Committee on Ways and Means. The bill must be approved by March 7 to be signed into law.

The city of Wilsonville plans for the site to hold around 100 housing units on a 1.2-acre parcel for people making less than 60% of the area median income. A consultant the city hired to conduct a pro forma analysis estimated this project to cost $33,783,000. Multiple state programs could cover about half of those expenses, according to the analysis, while the developer the city selects would foot the rest of the bill — though the city could provide incentives like reduced system development charges, Senior Planner Kimberly Rybold said.

"The exact nature of what financial incentives the city gives will be negotiated as part of the developer agreement we come to," she said.

The $1.9 million would be used to pay for office space — potentially to be used by the transit center and Wilsonville Community Sharing.

"This could (address a) major gap in financing that enables the project to advance with some key components including the SMART transit information center and other uses beneficial to residents of affordable housing," Wilsonville Public Affairs Director Mark Ottenad said.

Rybold said a developer should be selected by the end of the year and that whichever company is chosen would likely apply for grant funding next spring.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.