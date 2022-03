Creature, the English National Ballet’s new work by the brilliant choreographer Akram Khan,. finally made it to the stage and audiences this week after being waylaid by the pandemic twice. Opening night was not without glitches: the sound failed causing us to see the mysterious opening scene three times but this apocalyptic epic was worth the wait. The Harris Theater, which served as a production partner to get this international collaboration to fruition, created a wonderful site-specific exhibition on one of the floors of the lobby to provide enriching context and thoughtful backstory to the ballet. The entire night, from lining up to show vaccine cards, to seeing the exhibition, to witnessing the ballet, became a powerful immersive experience.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO