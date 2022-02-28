Man wanted by three agencies arrested in Aiken Monday morning

Buy Now Rodney Glynn Hicks (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man wanted by three South Carolina law enforcement agencies was arrested Monday morning in connection to multiple felonies.

Rodney Glynn Hicks, 49, is charged with kidnapping, burglary in the first degree, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine, violation of a city ordinance, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Hicks is also on a temporary hold for charges from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Those charges are currently unknown.

Burglary and kidnapping in 2021

On Oct. 7, 2021, Aiken County deputies met with the same victim who said the suspect broke into her house and started bringing tools inside, refusing to leave when asked, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police the suspect took her phone and held her against her will all night, according to the report.

Aiken County deputies went to the house and saw signs of a break-in, but did not find the suspect.

Harassment incident Saturday night

Around 9:52 p.m. Saturday, ADPS officers responded to the Knights Inn on Richland Ave. West in reference to a harassment call.

Officers met with the same victim from the October 2021 incident, who stated the suspect called her and said he was going to go to her house and skin her cat, according to an incident report obtained from ADPS.

The suspect was not located.

It is unclear if the pending charges from ADPS relate to this incident.

Trafficking incident Sunday night

Around 11:18 Sunday, an ADPS officer saw the suspect standing outside of a vehicle at 432 Laurens St. NW. When the officer drove by, the suspect "tr[ied] to conceal himself against the car," according to a second incident report obtained from public safety.

Officers found the suspect talking to a man in a vehicle, where he gave police a false identity and age, according to the report. A bag was found nearby, which contained what appeared to be crack cocaine, heroin and pills.

Police could see a scale, a white powdery substance and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana, two bags of what appeared to be heroin, and fentanyl were also found in the vehicle.

Officers found $1,061.57 and an unknown pill in the suspect's possession.

After checking with dispatch, police realized the suspect had outstanding warrants with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center early Monday morning.

While at the detention center, Aiken County deputies served Hicks warrants for a city ordinance violation, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

