ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

App used to help diagnose patients with rare diseases

By Marcos Icahuate, CBS News, Mercedes Martinez
kyma.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Getting an accurate diagnosis can be difficult for the 30 million Americans who have a certain rare disease, but one family tells their story of how modern technology helped their young boy. (SOT Kristie Battavio/Mom) All milestones were delayed by at least...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Rare Disease Day: 3 Local Siblings Diagnosed With Same Never-Before-Identified Genetic Disorder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is Rare Disease Day, which aims to bring attention to the struggles facing millions of people who live with many unanswered questions and limited treatment options. Three siblings from one local family have all been diagnosed with the same genetic disorder, one that had never been identified before. They’re still in search of better treatments, which is what Rare Disease Day is all about. In many ways, the Shoener Children are just like most kids but they also happen to have a unique genetic disorder. “They were the first in the world to be identified,” mom Rachel Shoener said. Each of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WebMD

Newly Diagnosed Diabetes in COVID Patients Often Temporary

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Newly diagnosed diabetes in many COVID-19 patients may be a temporary type triggered by COVID, according to a new study. Blood sugar levels returned to normal in about half of the newly diagnosed diabetes patients after they left the hospital, and only 8% required insulin after one year, according to the report published online recently in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications.
BOSTON, MA
UPMATTERS

New technology helps doctors fight rare diseases faster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For parents of children sick with rare diseases, not having a diagnosis can be one of the hardest parts. In the past, the search for a diagnosis could takes months and sometimes even years. Now at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, doctors...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnoses#Rare Diseases#Smart Phone#Kyma#Kecy#Americans#Fdna
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
bizjournals

UArizona researchers find way to use AI to speed up lung disease diagnoses

University of Arizona researchers have launched a startup after finding a way to detect new lung disease using artificial intelligence. Professors of medicine Ruslan Rafikov and Olga Rafikova developed a way to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify the specific “fingerprints” of diseases that come from metabolites — molecules produced through cellular metabolic reactions. The method allows for earlier diagnosis of lung disease than current practices.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Apps: They Help Manage Health Conditions, But Few Use Them, Poll Finds

MONDAY, March 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Health and fitness apps are growing in popularity, but not among the people who might benefit most from them — seniors and people with chronic health conditions. Nearly two out of three American adults are living with a chronic health problem like heart disease, diabetes or asthma, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll survey found. Health apps can offer smartphone users a true advantage in...
CELL PHONES
CBS Denver

Denver Teen, Family Helps Others Around the World With Rare Disease

DENVER (CBS4)– Monday is Rare Disease Awareness Day and CBS4 is highlighting a Denver teenager who has been living with a rare disease for almost five years. When 13-year-old Bella Damian-Ortiz was diagnosed with Neuromyelitis optica, she was only 9-years old. (credit: CBS) “I thought that she just had the stomach flu,” said Candice Galvan, Bella’s mom. But after several tests, they found out the hard truth. “The doctors came in and slowly wrote the words Neuromyelitis optica on the ICU window and said we basically had an hour to Google what it was,” said Galvan. What she found was heartbreaking. Neuromyelitis optica, or NMO,...
DENVER, CO
Nature.com

A COVID-19 mortality prediction model for Korean patients using nationwide Korean disease control and prevention agency database

The experience of the early nationwide COVID-19 pandemic in South Korea led to an early shortage of medical resources. For efficient resource allocation, accurate prediction of the prognosis or mortality of confirmed patients is essential. Therefore, the aim of this study was to develop an accurate model for predicting COVID-19 mortality using epidemiolocal and clinical variables and for identifying a high-risk group of confirmed patients. Clinical and epidemiolocal variables of 4049 patients with confirmed COVID-19 between January 20, 2020 and April 30, 2020 collected by the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency were used. Among the 4049 total confirmed patients, 223 patients died, while 3826 patients were released from isolation. Patients who had the following risk factors showed significantly higher risk scores: age over 60Â years, male sex, difficulty breathing, diabetes, cancer, dementia, change of consciousness, and hospitalization in the intensive care unit. High accuracy was shown for both the development set (n"‰="‰2467) and the validation set (n"‰="‰1582), with AUCs of 0.96 and 0.97, respectively. The prediction model developed in this study based on clinical features and epidemiological factors could be used for screening high-risk groups of patients and for evidence-based allocation of medical resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy