Military

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Urges West to Consider No-Fly Zone for Russian Aircraft

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Monday it was time for the West to consider imposing a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters in response to Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. In...

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS

