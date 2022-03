RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his government will remain neutral regarding Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine. Bolsonaro said he had a two-hour long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to talk about the war and assured Russia‘s leader that Brazil will keep a neutral position. However, Brazil’s foreign ministry later said Bolsonaro did not speak to Putin on Sunday, but rather was referring to his two-hour meeting with the Russian during a visit to Moscow earlier this month.

