The Hall school board approved $20 million in spending. Here's what it's for

The Hall County Board of Education meets Feb. 28, 2022. - photo by Ben Anderson

The Hall County school board on Monday approved more than $20 million in funds for various projects.

The board approved a total of $17.42 million for West Hall High’s new Fine Arts Center in addition to renovations to restrooms and the fire alarm and intercom systems — $8.85 million will come from ESPLOST and $8.57 million from bonds.

Superintendent Will Schofield said the board “doubled down” at the peak of the Great Recession and refused to cut funding for the arts.

“This will be the last of your traditional high schools that has been patiently waiting, and what a difference it’s going to make at West Hall High School,” Schofield said.

The district will spend $929,000 on new Chromebooks. The total cost is $5 million, but the remaining $4 million will come from the federal government through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Every five years, the district has to buy new Chromebooks, said Assistant Superintendent of Technology Aaron Turpin.

The board also approved $2.06 million in ESPLOST funds for band and chorus renovations at Cherokee Bluff High School.