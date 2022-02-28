ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why Aren’t There More Black Librarians?

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibrarians have superpowers. It was true in the late ’90s when Marvel’s original Spider-Woman was a Black librarian named Valerie — and it was true in 1905 when the son of two formerly enslaved Black people opened the first library in the United States that served and was fully staffed by...

atlantadailyworld.com

NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
Chicago Defender

Why We Need More Black Psychologists in Schools

From nearly one million Americans dead due to the pandemic and the stress of weighing the risks of every outing, to the burden of code switching, dealing with microaggressions, and fear of police violence, Black folks’ mental health has taken a hit during the pandemic. And we’re not just...
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
The Independent

Voices: Banning books definitely doesn’t count as cancel culture and I don’t know why you’d say it does

I once met a woman at a yard sale who told me she was on the hunt for Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Her goal was to buy any volume she could find. Not to collect the book as a keepsake, per se, but to take them out of circulation. At last count she owned over 100 copies. As you might have gathered, she was not a fan of the author and failed vice presidential candidate, who once claimed she could see Russia from her Alaska home.Alongside the ubiquitous John Grisham, Sue Grafton and Nora Roberts novels, dusty copies of...
ABC 4

Sharing stories about black history

Alexis Bradley & Chanté Stutznegger, sisters and creators of “Let’s Talk Sis”, are spreading ways to honor the untold stories in black history. These sisters create awareness about difficult topics to increase education, connection and inclusivity. Black history is a time to honor many of the...
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
TheStreet

Post Racism Fracas, New Dr. Seuss-Inspired Books Will Include Diverse Writers

Next year will see the publication of several new books based on sketches by Dr. Seuss, which will be written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming creators. The news was announced on the birthday of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel by the Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to his work and which partners with Random House to publish his books.
NBC News

17 children's books by Black authors about Black history

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. For acclaimed author Carole Boston Weatherford, researching her...
