In strategic meetings during late 2021 with United States Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, U.S. Consul General for Nuevo Laredo Deanna Kim, and Mexico Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma, and political and business leaders from the South Texas region and Mexican state of Tamaulipas, members sought ideas that would positively impact local economies, stimulate trade, and enhance tourism, while also celebrating the symbiotic relationship between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo and the river they share. Together, they developed the idea of a binational border park along the banks of the United States’ side of the Rio Grande River, and the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo.

LAREDO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO