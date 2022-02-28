Real-Time Surveillance Network Being Explored By Tulsa's Mayor & Police Chief

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is exploring new technologies to keep Tulsans safe.

"We're very antiquated and old in our response to police service,” said Franklin. “We still respond by voice, by radio."

Franklin and Mayor GT Bynum are exploring adding a real-time information center to the city of Tulsa; a system growing in popularity across the country. The two toured the system in Las Vegas last week.

"We saw with their system, example after example after example of violent crimes being committed in Las Vegas, very often where there were no witnesses,” said Bynum. “But because a camera was on it, an officer in real-time got deployed."

Las Vegas' system is a 500 camera network spread throughout the city, giving dispatchers real-time feeds. It's a system that could grow in Tulsa, according to Bynum and Franklin.

"Their advice was start small and build over time,” said Bynum. “And that's important both internally, but also for public buy-in."

Franklin said they would install the cameras on places like existing light, electric or traffic poles, in areas with more people and more crime. The cameras would also have flashing lights to let people know it’s there.

"We're not looking to be covert,” said Franklin. “This is an overt operation. It's just as much important to let the public know, hey, there's a camera right here."

The cameras would not have facial recognition technology or microphones. Bynum said he will discuss future steps with the city council while they work on next year's budget.

Both Bynum and Franklin said before they commit to any full program, they want to get community feedback.

A full program could cost a few million dollars, but Bynum said federal grants could pay for some of it.