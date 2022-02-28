ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Real-Time Surveillance Network Being Explored By Tulsa's Mayor & Police Chief

By Jonathan Cooper
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXZbE_0eRoFTWu00

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is exploring new technologies to keep Tulsans safe.

"We're very antiquated and old in our response to police service,” said Franklin. “We still respond by voice, by radio."

Franklin and Mayor GT Bynum are exploring adding a real-time information center to the city of Tulsa; a system growing in popularity across the country. The two toured the system in Las Vegas last week.

"We saw with their system, example after example after example of violent crimes being committed in Las Vegas, very often where there were no witnesses,” said Bynum. “But because a camera was on it, an officer in real-time got deployed."

Las Vegas' system is a 500 camera network spread throughout the city, giving dispatchers real-time feeds. It's a system that could grow in Tulsa, according to Bynum and Franklin.

"Their advice was start small and build over time,” said Bynum. “And that's important both internally, but also for public buy-in."

Franklin said they would install the cameras on places like existing light, electric or traffic poles, in areas with more people and more crime. The cameras would also have flashing lights to let people know it’s there.

"We're not looking to be covert,” said Franklin. “This is an overt operation. It's just as much important to let the public know, hey, there's a camera right here."

The cameras would not have facial recognition technology or microphones. Bynum said he will discuss future steps with the city council while they work on next year's budget.

Both Bynum and Franklin said before they commit to any full program, they want to get community feedback.

A full program could cost a few million dollars, but Bynum said federal grants could pay for some of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Several Route 66 Businesses Vandalized Overnight, Police Say

Tulsa police are investigating after they say a man vandalized eight businesses near Route 66 and Peoria around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. They say a man picked up water main hole covers off the street and threw them through about 10 windows with double-pane glass. Tulsa Police Sgt. John Woods said when the man couldn’t find any more covers, he used large pot planters instead. Many of the windows are completely shattered while others only have one of two layers of glass broken. TPD said nothing seems to be stolen, this was just random vandalism.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#City Council#Mayor Police#Tulsans
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Involved In Standoff At Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are engaged in a standoff situation near East 25th Street and Memorial Dr. The Special Operations Team is on scene and has launched tear gas at the subject who is barricaded inside an apartment. According to TPD, they were called to a disturbance call about a 46-year-old man who police say may be going through a "mental health episode." Police say when they arrived the man tried to use a sword or large knife to break into a neighboring apartment through a shared wall. Police have evacuated all the neighboring apartments and are asking neighbors to keep their distance from the scene.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy