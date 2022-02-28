An Anonymous ‘Elvis’ Reaction

Priscilla Presley, former wife of Elvis, revealed how she felt after her ex-husband’s surprising death at the age of 42. “You never thought of him passing away because he was so strong,” said Priscilla. “He would sometimes check himself into the hospital because he wanted to get away from everyone. He didn’t want the demands, he didn’t want the phone calls, so I thought it was one of those times. I thought, no it can’t be… this is a joke, it just cannot be. It was shocking—like [it was] to the rest of the world, but a million times more.”

