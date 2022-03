There has been no movement in contract talks with star QB Lamar Jackson. According to Baltimore Ravens' GM Eric DeCosta, the QB is set to enter his final year of his deal. DeCosta said quote: 'We are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it.' Emmanuel Acho explains why he does not blame the Ravens for their hesitation on paying Lamar.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO