New Wisconsin Standards For Drinking Water Weaker Than Proposed

In September of 2019 Governor DeWine directed Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to analyze the prevalence of PFAS in Ohio’s drinking water. PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are manmade chemicals that are used in products such as carpeting, upholstery, cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foam. Meigs County residents may be most familiar with the PFAS compound known as C8, but there are nearly 5,000 others. Water samples from across the state were tested to look for the presence of six types of PFAS compounds. According to Ohio EPA, approximately 1550 public drinking water systems were sampled prior to December of 2020. Of the 1550 samples collected, 106 systems had detectable levels of a PFAS compound. Of the 106 positive samples, only two had levels above the 70ppt (parts per trillion) action level set by the US EPA and adopted by the Ohio EPA. In those two cases, immediate corrective actions were taken to ensure safe drinking water. Detailed results of these tests, as well as tests conducted in 2021, can be found on the Ohio EPA’s website: https://epa.ohio.gov.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO