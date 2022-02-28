ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New Wisconsin Standards For Drinking Water Weaker Than Proposed

By Steve Tanko
 6 days ago
Wisconsin has a new drinking water standard - limiting the amount of acceptable "forever chemicals" that water from municipal sources are allowed to pass through their system on to customers tap. It's higher (which means it's a "weaker" standard) that what the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has originally...

WausauPilot

Prehn blames mayor, Wausau government for “hysteria” as Natural Resources Board fails to approve recommended drinking water standards

After hearing testimony from municipal leaders throughout the state, the Natural Resources Board on Wednesday failed to approve recommended standards to limit the amount of PFAS pollution, instead choosing a years-old limit that is widely expected to be overturned within months. Even the Environmental Protection Agency has signaled it will...
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Board adopts PFAS standards for drinking, surface waters

MADISON (AP) -- The Department of Natural Resources policy board has adopted Wisconsin's first limits on so-called "forever chemicals" in drinking and surface water. The board voted 6-1 on Wednesday to set the limits for PFAS chemicals in drinking water at 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that can support fish. The board scrapped a proposal to set PFAS limits at 20 ppt in groundwater, citing what board member Bill Bruins called "astronomical" costs to replace wells and install treatment equipment at water utilities.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gregory Vellner

Water Standards Under Review in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Pennsylvania Game Commission officials continue to await word on whether deer in Bucks County’s Tyler State Park have been contaminated with a “forever chemical,” a move is afoot statewide to strengthen water regulations and keep the same pollutant out of residential drinking supplies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Daily Sentinel

Meigs Health Matters… Drinking water PFAS testing

In September of 2019 Governor DeWine directed Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to analyze the prevalence of PFAS in Ohio’s drinking water. PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are manmade chemicals that are used in products such as carpeting, upholstery, cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foam. Meigs County residents may be most familiar with the PFAS compound known as C8, but there are nearly 5,000 others. Water samples from across the state were tested to look for the presence of six types of PFAS compounds. According to Ohio EPA, approximately 1550 public drinking water systems were sampled prior to December of 2020. Of the 1550 samples collected, 106 systems had detectable levels of a PFAS compound. Of the 106 positive samples, only two had levels above the 70ppt (parts per trillion) action level set by the US EPA and adopted by the Ohio EPA. In those two cases, immediate corrective actions were taken to ensure safe drinking water. Detailed results of these tests, as well as tests conducted in 2021, can be found on the Ohio EPA’s website: https://epa.ohio.gov.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Northland FAN 106.5

MNDOT Exceeds 2021 On The Job Training Program Goal

Here's an achievement: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has exceeded their On The Job Training Program goal for 2021. The program - designed to create a "more diverse workforce" - was working towards a goal of 130 trainees for the year; MNDOT is reporting that they placed 211 trainees in jobs in highway construction careers during the past year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Fertilizer plant proposed next to Des Moines' airport

A fertilizer manufacturing and storage facility would be constructed on Des Moines’ southside — across the road from an airport clear zone — under a proposal that goes before the City Council this evening.Why it matters: Fertilizer plant emergencies can result in widespread safety and environmental contamination.A fire at a plant with about 600 tons of the highly volatile ammonium nitrate in North Carolina earlier this year, for example, resulted in the evacuation of thousands of people.The proximity to the Des Moines International Airport elevates safety concerns, Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum told Axios Friday.Details: Spraytec Fertilizers would construct a $7 million,...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines metro COVID-19 risks return to medium

Data: CDC; Map: Axios VisualsThe Des Moines metro returned to a medium-risk category in the CDC’s most recent masking recommendations that were updated Friday. The assessment is largely based on the number of new COVID-19 cases, data that pushed Polk, Warren and Dallas counties risks levels up from the prior week.Why it matters: There's been multiple rollbacks of inside mask mandates across the metro in the last few weeks.People with high risk for severe illness or death should remain extra cautious, according to the CDC.1 good sign to go: A study tracking COVID-19 in metro wastewater showed the lowest recorded virus concentration in the latest March 2 sample since July, during the first two weeks the project began.See the interactive, national map, here.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Rapids found trace amounts of 'forever chemicals' in drinking water. Wausau contamination prompts more tests

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The city will conduct new testing for a group of cancer-linked chemicals in light of widespread contamination in 50 Wisconsin cities, including Wausau, after finding trace amounts last year. Wisconsin Rapids Water Works and Light Commission water technician Adam Breunig said the utility voluntarily tested its...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

