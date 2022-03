Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 12/17/2021 – Arrest/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Chinn Chapel Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on Chinn Chapel Road for an equipment violation. The driver was run through dispatch and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. A pat down of the subject was performed before being placed in the patrol unit, and the subject had drug paraphernalia on his person.

DOUBLE OAK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO