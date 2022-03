The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that three players, including second leading scorer Luguentz Dort, are done for the season after all undergoing surgery Tuesday. Dort, 22, has been out of action for the Thunder since February due to a shoulder injury and had a procedure to repair a torn labrum. Prior to his injury, the third-year player was averaging 17.2 points per game with 1.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

NBA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO