ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Easy Broccoli Cheddar Quiche (Frozen Pie Crust)

tidymom.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flakey golden pie crust filled with broccoli in a rich, creamy egg custard augmented with savory sharp cheddar & parmesan cheeses. This easy Broccoli Cheddar Quiche is perfect for any breakfast, brunch, luncheon, or dinner. During the week, time is short. So, I will make baked peanut butter...

tidymom.net

Comments / 0

Related
thepioneerwoman.com

Quiche Lorraine

Presumably you're here for the quiche lorraine, but we know why you're really here—it's the bacon! And that's fine by us, because this flaky, savory breakfast pie is all about the bacon. Some weekends call for crowd-pleasing breakfast casseroles, but this fast-fix quiche is full of smart shortcuts, making it easy to prepare and serve. Pair it with a pretty, yummy fruit salad for a fancy brunch, or serve it as the main course for your next "breakfast for dinner" night—with extra bacon, of course!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Peanut Butter Pie (No-Bake)

With delicious and minimal and ingredients this Peanut Butter Pie is a great no-bake dessert that will satisfy your chocolate and peanut butter cravings. I think peanut butter and chocolate go hand-in-hand with one another. They are two of my favorite flavor combinations ever. This Peanut Butter Pie has been one of my favorite recipes for the longest time. This recipe is super simple to make and it is a no-bake recipe which makes it even better. The hardest part about this recipe is waiting for it to set up but it's totally worth it in the end. So if your peanut butter and chocolate craving is calling, then this is just the pie that you need!
RECIPES
Marshall News Messenger

Louraiseal McDonald: Easy Chicken Pot Pie

Are you looking for something warm with vegetables a maybe a little chicken? Try this Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe. Leftover chicken and frozen veggies help this chicken pot pie come together quickly. Serves: 6. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups thawed frozen mixed vegetables. 1 cup cut-up cooked chicken. 1 can...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Custard Pie#Your Pie#Food Drink#Broccoli Cheddar Quiche#Nutella Crepes#Cheese#Danish#French
thecountrycook.net

The Best Banoffee Pie (+Video)

This Easy No-Bake Banoffee Pie recipe has a creamy toffee filling, topped with bananas and whipped cream in a graham cracker crust. Banoffee Pie is one of those desserts I think of when I think of England. This recipe was given to me by my neighbor, Barbara, when we first moved there. So, I learned an authentic recipe from an expert! It has a neat little trick to make a deliciously thick toffee filling!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Easy Homemade Chocolate Cake (+Video)

This super simple Homemade Chocolate Cake with creamy vanilla frosting is so moist and delicious, you won't believe it was made using just one bowl!. I am no stranger to boxed cake mixes. I absolutely adore them and if you've followed my blog for a while - you know I love to play around with them and make new creations from them. Every now and then though, I get a hankering for some homemade chocolate cake but I still need it to be easy and not create a ton of dirty dishes to wash up.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

A slicer that’s easy on the eyes (and the wrist)

For some, creativity is sparked in the middle of the night. This is the case for Michael Chou, who by day is an engineer at the Space Physics Research Laboratory at the University of Michigan and works on projects for NASA. Inspiration, and free time, comes to him late in the evening when he develops products for his business aptly named Midnight Kitchen Tools. With the intent to upgrade everyday kitchen gear, several years ago he introduced a high-grade stainless-steel ice cream scoop, the Midnight Scoop. Its ergonomic design allows you to use your stronger chest and arm muscles, rather than straining your wrists, to scoop hard, cold ice cream straight from the freezer. Now, Chou has created the Midnight Slice, a stainless-steel, three-part pizza cutter with his signature eye-catching curved handle that’s comfortable to hold. Like the scoop, it’s designed to reduce wrist fatigue. The thick and heavy wheel stays sharp and easily cuts through the toughest pizza crust. You might find other uses for it — slicing dessert pies and pastries, sandwiches, and various vegetables. With a few rolls, it can quickly mince parsley, rosemary, basil, and other herbs. The Midnight Scoop ($39.95) and Midnight Slice ($49.95) are available at midnightkitchentools.com.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The chef reclaiming the beauty of beige food

Benjamina Ebuehi wants to reclaim the beauty of beige food.While it doesn’t always have the best reputation for being particularly nutritious or tasty, Ebuehi still loves it – and has dedicated a whole chapter in her new cookbook to the “Best of beige”.“You don’t need to add colour. It’s honestly a beautiful colour in its own right,” she says passionately.Perhaps it’s also partly because Ebuehi, 29, wrote her latest cookbook, A Good Day To Bake, in lockdown. This means she was craving “comfort food” more than normal, and it’s these wholesome, comforting and – yes – beige bakes that permeate...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
goodhousekeeping.com

The Best Pi Day 2022 Deals (So Far!) on Pizza, Pies and More

Mathematicians' favorite holiday is approaching! Pi Day, which falls on Monday, March 14, is an annual holiday devoted to celebrating the one and only true magic number, π. Sure, pi is 3.14, a mathematical constant, the circumference to diameter ratio of a circle, never-ending — you know the drill. But it is also an incredible day to indulge in pies of all sorts, thanks to the restaurants and bakeries who celebrate the fun holiday by offering deals, discounts and freebies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Globe

Recipe: Pi(e) Day pies don’t have to be sweet, so try this potato tart with rosemary

Not all Pi(e) Day pies have to be sweet. If you're baking on March 14 (pi begins with 3.14) to celebrate the irrational number, your pie, or in this case, tart, can also be savory. This tart includes layers of very thinly sliced potatoes, which are already cooked, and a simple egg and cream custard in a French tart pan (think quiche, but this has more potatoes and less custard). The all-butter pastry comes together nicely in a food processor and doesn't need to be baked empty ahead of time. Use this dough for any pie, both sweet and savory. Egg and vinegar make the dough easy to roll out and the butter gives it flavor. Two tricky parts to keep an eye on: The potatoes must be cooked before they're layered in the dough, but they go from perfect rounds to a mess in a minute, so pay attention while they cook. If the potatoes do get mushy, drain them and use them anyway. You'll still have delicious results. The other piece that needs your attention is browning the top of the tart. After the round is baked and the custard is just set, sprinkle it with a little olive oil, and slide the tart back into the oven at least a foot from the broiler element. Leave it for just a minute. Both the parchment paper on the baking sheet and the tart itself can burn, so stand right beside the oven while you do this, ready to pull out the tart. Serve the wedges warm with a salad or roast chicken. You'll have made something to be proud of.
RECIPES
The Independent

12 best gifts for garden-lovers that she’ll bloomin’ love this Mother’s Day

Mother figures are famous for their expert knowledge in caring and nurturing, and nowhere is this truer than in the garden. For some, their outdoor space is their true pride and joy – sorry, kids.More than 40 per cent of women enjoy gardening, according to research by Lakeland Furniture, and 35 per cent say they find it relaxing.Our mothers’ gardens, whether a sprawling greenspace with a lush lawn, a veg-growing allotment or some potted shrubs on a balcony, are a haven for them to escape the chaos of the house and take in the beauty of nature. They can get...
GARDENING
The Independent

Eating lentils and whole grains could see you live 10 years longer, study finds

Cutting out red meat and processed meat in favour of eating more legumes, whole grains and nuts could increase life expectancy by more than a decade, a new study suggests.A team of researchers compared a “typical Western diet” to an “optimal diet”, and found that switching to the latter could add up to 10.7 years of life for women and 13 years of life for men.The study, which looked at the life expectancy of adults in the US, said that making healthier dietary changes earlier in life could lead to larger life expectancy gains.A “typical Western diet” consumed by the...
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

This Quick and Easy Recipe for Apple Pie Empanadas Is the Perfect Dupe for a Discontinued Favorite

I’ll never forget my first taste of a Taco Bell apple pie empanada. The sweet, gooey center of diced apples mixed in with a creamy caramel sauce was a huge departure from the savory empanadas I grew up eating at baby showers and family gatherings. I was expecting some kind of meat, chicken, seafood, or even cheese, so the sweet, fruity oozing caramel cream blew me away at first bite. Was it a meal? A snack? A dessert? All of the above? It was literally heaven to me.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best Cream of Broccoli Soup Recipe: This Easy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup Is a Comforting Way to Eat Your Veggies

Creamy and vitamin packed, this homemade cream of broccoli soup hits the spot. This savory soup recipe includes cauliflower, for extra flavor and nutrition. If you're vegan, you can use vegetable broth and almond milk as substitutes. This soup recipe is so easy and delicious, for lunch, dinner or anytime. It's a comforting way to get the whole family to eat their veggies!
RECIPES
Bangor Daily News

Use your winter apple stash to make this easy fruit pie

The apples are keeping well in the cellar, and there were some sound cranberries waiting in the fridge for their chance to shine. This year was the first of a decent harvest of apples off a Black Oxford tree I’ve raised up from its youth. A dark purple-skinned heirloom, these keepers last until late winter, early spring and get better tasting as they go along. Early on in his apple career, Maine’s own John Bunker propagated Black Oxfords from a few old trees he found. Thousands now grow descended from those early trees and we can now acquire them from Fedco in Waterville. (Visit the Fedco website to see the array of trees, seeds and supplies of this Maine company.) I determined I’d honor my tree by making pie using only its fruit.
WATERVILLE, ME
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)

These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Dream Coca-Cola Chocolate Cupcakes (Easy to Try Now)

Coca-cola combined with chocolate is can never taste bad! In fact, those are some of the most adored ingredients all over the world – so, why not mix them and make something ever better – delicious and easy dream coca cola chocolate cupcakes that you can make in 25 minutes (5 minutes to prepare and around 20 minutes to cook). Rich, well-moist, and fluffy, follow the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy