ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Who From Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Season Should Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’? (POLL)

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

As Clayton Echard’s globetrotting season of The Bachelor nears its end, our focus has switched to who the newest Bachelorette star will be. If ABC continues its...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Who Knows Who#The Bachelorette#Abc#Hometowns#Bachelor Nation
urbanbellemag.com

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Alum NeNe Leakes Denies Being Arrogant

NeNe Leakes called out Bravo and Andy Cohen after she left RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes had a controversial departure. She claimed she wasn’t being treated fairly behind the scenes. In fact, she began to be vocal during the contract negotiation process. She took to her YouTube channel to discuss this with fans. And she accused Bravo of treating her differently than her non-black peers. For NeNe, she didn’t think it was fair that she was never given her own spinoff show. She alleged that Bravo never gave any of the black women from RHOA their own shows, only specials. Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak had her own show for years. NeNe said Kim secured her show after she quit in the middle of the season. So it wasn’t fair in her opinion.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Lionel Richie left in tears by emotional American Idol audition

Lionel Richie has usually presented as one of the more stoic members of the judging panel of American Idol. However, an audition on the show's latest episode left him quite emotional. The judges were greeted by Kelsie Dolin, a girl from Boone County, West Virginia, who came to audition after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy