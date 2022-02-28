Who From Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Season Should Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’? (POLL)

NeNe Leakes called out Bravo and Andy Cohen after she left RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes had a controversial departure. She claimed she wasn’t being treated fairly behind the scenes. In fact, she began to be vocal during the contract negotiation process. She took to her YouTube channel to discuss this with fans. And she accused Bravo of treating her differently than her non-black peers. For NeNe, she didn’t think it was fair that she was never given her own spinoff show. She alleged that Bravo never gave any of the black women from RHOA their own shows, only specials. Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak had her own show for years. NeNe said Kim secured her show after she quit in the middle of the season. So it wasn’t fair in her opinion.

