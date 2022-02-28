ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California will no longer require masks in schools after March 11

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNEix_0eRo0pXG00

California will adjust its mask policies in the coming days.

After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.

Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.

Watch the state's announcement below:

Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Parents will soon need to decide if they want to continue sending their kids to school with a mask or not.

Desert Sands Unified School District parent Nathan Mach said masks have made things harder for both of his kids who live with disabilities.

"Nothing's been worse for them both for my older son learning to socialize and have normal social interaction, as well as my younger son- learning to develop his speech," said Mach. "I'm absolutely in favor of [masks] going away. I think it should have gone away a long time ago."

Coachella Valley Unified School District parent Angelica Fuentes still supports the masks.

"In my case, I prefer the students continue to wear a mask to keep themselves and others safe," said Fuentes. "But every mother and father have their own opinion."

We reached out to our local school district to see if they would be aligning with the state's new guidance.

Desert Sands Unified School District:
"Based on past success to align with state and county recommendations and requirements, Superintendent Bailey will be recommending that the DSUSD Board of Education, in a special meeting later this week, align the district's COVID-19 safety protocols with the most recent guidelines for students. Contingent on board approval, masks would become optional for students in indoor school settings after March 11, 2022. The district awaits guidance from Cal/OSHA regarding mask requirements for staff."

Palm Springs Unified School District:
"We will continue to follow state and county guidelines as we have since the beginning of the pandemic. We have not gotten official direction yet from Riverside County Public Health Department."

Coachella Valley Unified School District Statement:
"CVUSD continues to closely monitor state and County guidelines to ensure our students, staff, and families are safe at our school campuses. At this time, for the safety of our community, we will continue to require students and staff to use face coverings until further notice. We will share more information with our families in the coming days."

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post California will no longer require masks in schools after March 11 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Job Fair to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Wednesday

A virtual job fair focused on filling hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County will be held tomorrow, and county officials emphasized that no prior experience is needed to apply. The Department of Public Social Services is seeking to increase the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources continues to expand. The post Job Fair to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

In-depth look at issues with police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White is going in-depth on the issues of police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley. See how many police officers each valley city has on the streets per capita and what each agency is doing to recruit more officers. See how the valley cities that contract with the sheriff's department compare to The post In-depth look at issues with police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella city officials issue water bill debt relief

City of Coachella officials issued debt relief to nearly 500 customers in the Coachella Water Authority struggling to pay bills, it was announced today. The relief comes from a $203,000 grant provided by the state through the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program, according to city spokesperson Risseth Lora. Relief was provided to those The post Coachella city officials issue water bill debt relief appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors set hearing on ordinance to regulate use of military gear

The Board of Supervisors today set a March 8 public hearing on a proposed ordinance intended to keep a tighter rein on military equipment acquisitions by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's Office.   Ordinance No. 970 was drafted in response to Assembly Bill 481, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.   The post Supervisors set hearing on ordinance to regulate use of military gear appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Palm Springs, CA
Education
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Local
California Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to remove its COVID restrictions, realign with CA guidance starting Monday

Palm Springs will remove its coronavirus restrictions and align with state guidance starting Monday, Feb. 28. Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton made the announcement during Thursday's city council meeting. Starting on Feb. 28, Palm Springs will no longer require masks indoors or proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests in bars and restaurants. Clifton The post Palm Springs to remove its COVID restrictions, realign with CA guidance starting Monday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

By ZEKE MILLER WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will The post CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday appeared first on KESQ.
U.S. POLITICS
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years

A Desert Hot Springs man says he was wrongfully jailed for a murder he didn't commit, and has filed a lawsuit against Riverside County claiming prosecutors knowingly locked up an innocent man. Roger Parker was accused in a March 2010 murder in Desert Hot Springs. He said he was manipulated into a false confession by The post Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Neighborhood Heroes: Americorps helps with the construction of Coachella Valley homes

Several AmeriCorps members are in the Coachella Valley helping the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition (CVHC) build affordable homes. These members arrived in early February and are expected to stick around to help until April 1. They are working 40 hours a week with homebuilders to help assist with building affordable homes. The members on Friday The post Neighborhood Heroes: Americorps helps with the construction of Coachella Valley homes appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KESQ News Channel 3

Second suspect in Coachella Valley missing couple case pleads guilty

Eric Rios, one of the suspects charged in the high-profile criminal cases surrounding the disappearance and deaths of a Coachella Valley couple, has pled guilty. Eric Rios Jonathan Darling Reynoso, 28, and Audrey Moran, 26, were last heard on May 10, 2017.  In the summer of 2020, Rios was among a group of six total The post Second suspect in Coachella Valley missing couple case pleads guilty appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy