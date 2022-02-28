California will no longer require masks in schools after March 11

California will adjust its mask policies in the coming days.

After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.

Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.

Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Parents will soon need to decide if they want to continue sending their kids to school with a mask or not.

Desert Sands Unified School District parent Nathan Mach said masks have made things harder for both of his kids who live with disabilities.

"Nothing's been worse for them both for my older son learning to socialize and have normal social interaction, as well as my younger son- learning to develop his speech," said Mach. "I'm absolutely in favor of [masks] going away. I think it should have gone away a long time ago."

Coachella Valley Unified School District parent Angelica Fuentes still supports the masks.

"In my case, I prefer the students continue to wear a mask to keep themselves and others safe," said Fuentes. "But every mother and father have their own opinion."

We reached out to our local school district to see if they would be aligning with the state's new guidance.

Desert Sands Unified School District:

"Based on past success to align with state and county recommendations and requirements, Superintendent Bailey will be recommending that the DSUSD Board of Education, in a special meeting later this week, align the district's COVID-19 safety protocols with the most recent guidelines for students. Contingent on board approval, masks would become optional for students in indoor school settings after March 11, 2022. The district awaits guidance from Cal/OSHA regarding mask requirements for staff."

Palm Springs Unified School District:

"We will continue to follow state and county guidelines as we have since the beginning of the pandemic. We have not gotten official direction yet from Riverside County Public Health Department."

Coachella Valley Unified School District Statement:

"CVUSD continues to closely monitor state and County guidelines to ensure our students, staff, and families are safe at our school campuses. At this time, for the safety of our community, we will continue to require students and staff to use face coverings until further notice. We will share more information with our families in the coming days."

