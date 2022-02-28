BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

Devin Davis of Collinsville High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com. In recent high school basketball games, Davis, a senior guard, helped Collinsville capture a regional championship by scoring 7 points,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WV News) — According to the University of Virginia’s Center For Politics (CFP), West Virginia is No. 1 when it comes to being the most Republican-friendly state. The decision was based on three basic demographics; What percentage of the state’s residents 25 or older have at...
ISHPEMING TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Player of the Year: Zach Carlson – Westwood Sr. Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Boase – Westwood Sr. - Oskar Kangas – Iron Mountain Fr. - Zach Beckman – Westwood Sr. - Gerald Johnson – Negaunee Sr. - Jayce...
SYRACUSE – It was not the fact that the West Genesee boys basketball team lost the Section III Class AA championship game 53-50 to Liverpool Sunday night at SRC Arena that, by itself, caused so much pain and heartache. The way it happened, though, could haunt Wildcats players, coaches...
Expectations will be high for Bellevue West heading into the NSAA Class A State Championships as the No. 2 team with a record of 23-3. Their opponent will be Lincoln Pius X, who it beat 95-68 on Dec. 11, 2021. The game is schedule for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Comments / 0