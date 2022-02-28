ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Georgia man convicted of kidnapping and raping woman who called 911 on her Apple Watch

 6 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a woman who tried calling 911 from her Apple Watch.

The Cobb County Courier published Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr.’s statement regarding Patrick Anderson II’s guilty verdict for charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

According to the statement, on Sept. 15, 2020, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Anderson knocked on a woman’s door and asked to use her phone because he needed to contact roadside assistance. After the call, he reportedly "tried to force his way into the female’s residence."

The woman was able to push him away and lock him out of her house. The woman reportedly saw Anderson get into her neighbor’s car, so she called police at approximately 5:50 a.m.

The 22-year-old victim left her apartment at 5:45 a.m. and got into her car, the statement says. Anderson reportedly got into the back seat of her car, "brandished a knife and told the victim to drive." He reportedly made the victim, who remained unnamed, drive to the apartment building next door. Anderson got in the front seat, told her to take off her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

The District Attorney’s Office says the victim was wearing an Apple Watch at the time of the assault. She reportedly "waited for an opportunity to call 911 from her wrist without Anderson seeing." The dispatcher’s voice, however, was reportedly "loud enough for Anderson to hear it and freak out."

Anderson threw the woman’s watch to the ground, and the victim told him she only answered an incoming call. A car reportedly pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, and Anderson began looking for his knife again. He reportedly got out of the car and stole her watch, wallet, and keys.

According to the statement, Anderson’s sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

