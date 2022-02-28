ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Kick Start Healthy Habits with Weight Loss Challenge Toolkit

onespiritblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to success is much easier when you have a friends and supporters to keep you accountable. Debbie Staton, Wellness Coordinator, created the toolkit to get you and...

onespiritblog.com

WFAA

A simple weight loss solution

Spring is just weeks away and it’s almost time to break out those swimsuits and shorts. We've got some mid-week motivation to kick start your weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
WFAA

Slim4Life Weight Loss Program

Struggling with your weight? Slim4Life puts their guarantee in their name. You can be slim for life and down as much as 20 pounds or more your first month.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Restaurant Ordering Habit For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

Creating a healthy mindset surrounding food is vital for long term weight loss results, and while cutting out entire food groups and making major changes to your eating habits may provide your body with rapid results, it’s unlikely this will be sustainable for the future. Therefore, you should find a way to be able to still enjoy the foods you love, and even eating out occasionally while working towards a body you feel good in.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Mint Hill Times

Getting Healthy vs. Losing Weight

CHARLOTTE – Across the country, people are always trying to lose weight. There are more diet plans, quick weight loss pills, and fad diets that one can count. The problem with these plans, pills, and diets is they are not a long-term life change. These fad diets are sold to people as a “quick” solution to being able to lose weight very rapidly over a very short time. They are promoted to help people lose weight quickly using a very restrictive diet, pills, extreme diet food planning rules, and/or telling you to eliminate certain food groups from your everyday diet.
WEIGHT LOSS
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Healthy Habits, Healthy Life

Registered nurse, Linda Ciampa, shows us a variety of ways to keeping our heart healthy to aid in reducing cholesterol and risk of heart disease. For more information visit: Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (bobsredmill.com) and Because Market: Personal Care, Discreetly Delivered.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

What Is CoolSculpting, and Is It Safe for Weight Loss?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved CoolSculpting for use in 2010, and in 2019 it was the fourth most popular noninvasive cosmetic procedure in the United States. But in recent months, a public conversation about the safety of this procedure has become voluble, inspired in large part when...
WEIGHT LOSS
Herald Community Newspapers

HAFTR High students learn healthy mental habits

Always looking out for their students, Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway High School had a successful and fun Health Week, Feb. 14 to 18, where students learned how to create and maintain healthy habits and stay fit. Throughout the week, students participated in activities that encouraged and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

10 Healthy Eating Habits

Remember SlimFast? What about the Atkins diet? Isagenix?. The weight-loss landscape has changed dozens of times, and fast-working diets are not as attractive as they used to be. Why is that? People are beginning to understand that simply eating healthy contributes to weight loss, bolsters your body’s immunity against disease, and even enhances your mood and overall well-being.
DIETS
Santa Clarita Radio

Exipure Reviews | Support Healthy Weight Loss | Increase Brown Adipose Tissue With Exipure | Official Report 2022|

The number of overweight people across the world is increasing which is because of the lifestyle that is unhealthy not enough physical activities. As a total outcome, they have been suffering different health issues that are making them actually and mentally weak. It is very essential to simply take necessary steps in handling the situation that is chronic of and this is where Exipure comes to their rescue. It’s the powerful and fat that is natural solution according to a healthy blend of herbs and clinically authorized substances.
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

Must Carbohydrates Be Eliminated for Weight Loss?

One advantage of a diet that forbids most or all carbohydrates is the removal of temptation. Unfortunately, eliminating carbohydrates leads to eliminating sources of fiber and nutrients. Does the argument ever end? Which is the best diet, the easiest, the one with the quickest results, the latest? Anyone who has...
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

A Trainer’s 4-Week Workout Plan to Jump-Start Weight Loss

For many people, losing a little weight and improving health go hand in hand. Although your health and fitness are measured by far more than your weight, research suggests that the rising rate of obesity correlates with increased rates of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases that can ultimately cause major health problems (
WEIGHT LOSS
Click2Houston.com

The benefits of medically managed weight loss

HOUSTON – The benefits of medically managed weight loss. If you’ve struggled to improve your overall health, including reducing stress, improving sleep habits and losing weight -- a team of specialists right here in Houston can help you reach your health goals. Dr. Deborah Horn along with patient...
HOUSTON, TX
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE

