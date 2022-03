RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly $30,000 dollars, that’s the average amount of debt carried by members of the class of 2020, according to the most recent data. There’s usually a grace period after a student graduates college before their first loan payments are due. This is why it’s so important to have a conversation with your son or daughter about how student loans work. Show them how to log into the portal and how to make payments.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO