The last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey went to hell in a handbasket, as we like to say in the South. Teresa Giudice repeated a massive cheating rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband – at Jackie Goldschneider’s husband’s own backyard birthday party – to everyone in attendance. At the time, Goldschneider was absolutely livid with her co-star for spreading a flat-out “lie,” but in the new season, the two have seemed to work things out. Or have they? In light of the rumor getting mentioned yet again in recent episodes, the reality star shares how she feels now about Giudice and the situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO