After more than a century of trying, Congress finally acted to make lynching a federal offense. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022 passed the House last week on the final day of Black History Month. The vote was 422-3. While it’s hard to imagine anyone voting no, there had been more than 200 prior attempts to pass an anti-lynching law in Congress since 1918.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO