Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Mia Thornton Announces She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s newest cast member Mia Thornton shared on Instagram that she was recently diagnosed with cancer. Thornton posted a photo in which she says was around the time when she received the call from the doctor with her diagnosis telling her to go to the Johns Hopkins...

Salt Lake Tribune

Case dropped against ‘Real Housewives of SLC’ star’s son

Prosecutors dropped charges against Robert Cosby Jr. on Friday, the son of former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby. Cosby Jr. was charged with two misdemeanor counts of providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents. The case was dropped due to ‘witness issues,’ but no further information was provided.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
#Cancer#Real Housewives#Ethiopian
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Whitney Rose Explains Why She Didn’t Discuss Jen Shah’s Legal Drama On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Whitney Rose has some work to do after this season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City if she wants to remain deserving of that snowflake. She tried her hardest to get involved in the drama of the season. But the only thing I will really remember about her is that she rebranded her skincare line […] The post Whitney Rose Explains Why She Didn’t Discuss Jen Shah’s Legal Drama On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC Action News

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Gorga brings his Comedy Tour to Tampa

Joe Gorga will be performing at Tampa Improv on February 24th at 7:30 p.m. From the inner city of Paterson, New Jersey to real estate mogul, real husband of New Jersey and author Joe Gorga has learned how to build an empire from the ground up. In The Gorga Guide to Success, Gorga shows how to succeed in business, in marriage, and in life by following timeless, old school rules to living with passion, remaining humble, and never giving up. Gorga understood early on that you "gotta have balls" in order to get ahead. From his first job selling papers to his first forays into business, he learned from his immigrant Italian parents how to work hard, negotiate the best deals, and always keep “two feet in one boot,” which have helped lead him to real estate success As one of the stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gorga now applies those same principles to his family, his marriage, and his unexpected stardom.
TAMPA, FL
realitytitbit.com

Marysol Patton's rural house is nothing like your usual Real Housewives pad

You’d think Marysol Patton’s luxurious lifestyle in Miami would be fully reflected in her home, as seen by many Housewives living up their Bravo salary. However, her home is unexpectedly quaint. The Real Housewives of Miami star surprised viewers when she invited cameras to her secluded home, which...
