ACLU calls for ‘urgent and drastic’ changes for Riverside County DA’s ‘racist’ policies

By Jake Ingrassia
 2 days ago
The ACLU of Southern California is calling for "urgent and drastic" changes at the Riverside County District Attorney's office, and alleging "racist and unjust" policies in a new report.

The report says that while just more than 7 percent of Riverside County's population is black, the number of black adults charged by the DA's office in recent years was nearly double that: almost 14 percent.

Click here for the full ACLU report. Click here for a summary of the ACLU report.

The ACLU recommends the DA's office commit to "blind charging," which the organization said prevents prosecutors from seeing demographic information before making an initial decision whether to charge someone with a crime.

Luis Nolasco, senior policy advocate with ACLU of Southern California said a majority, 57 percent, of charges filed from 2017 to 2020 were for low-level offenses he said would be better solved with community resources.

"[Riverside County] needs more community resources, we need more mental health support, we need more programs," Nolasco said. "We don't need more incarcerations."

The District Attorney's office is responding in a statement to News Channel 3, calling the ACLU report "disingenuous" and "inaccurate."

A spokesman said the DA's office adopted blind charging in January 2020, and also engaged in an independent third party data audit that revealed in "early reports" that cases are filed at a "standard and equal rate between White, Black, and Hispanic suspects."

"It is easy to falsely attribute differences in charging practices to race instead of other obvious contributing factors present in the offense itself or the prior criminal history of the individual," the statement said in part. "To do otherwise is a dishonest exercise set up to ensure inaccurate statistics in support of a preconceived narrative.”

The full District Attorney's office statement is below.

moraesbr
2d ago

How is that the ACLU, BLM, and all the “social justice advocates,” want businesses, professional promotions, public nominations, and many other ventures to take in consideration people’s demographics, hence, race, I order to be inclusive, but also believe that CRIMINALS should be looked at in the same manner when it comes to being punished for their actions! Crimes are committed based on a person’s choices, not based on demographics, much less race! Anyone preaching that approach is stating that some races are more prone to committing crimes than others, and that’s racism at its core!

Job Fair to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Wednesday

A virtual job fair focused on filling hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County will be held tomorrow, and county officials emphasized that no prior experience is needed to apply. The Department of Public Social Services is seeking to increase the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources continues to expand. The post Job Fair to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
In-depth look at issues with police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White is going in-depth on the issues of police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley. See how many police officers each valley city has on the streets per capita and what each agency is doing to recruit more officers. See how the valley cities that contract with the sheriff's department compare to The post In-depth look at issues with police staffing and recruiting in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella city officials issue water bill debt relief

City of Coachella officials issued debt relief to nearly 500 customers in the Coachella Water Authority struggling to pay bills, it was announced today. The relief comes from a $203,000 grant provided by the state through the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program, according to city spokesperson Risseth Lora. Relief was provided to those The post Coachella city officials issue water bill debt relief appeared first on KESQ.
Frank Bogert’s statue will be moved from city hall

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to move the controversial statue of its former mayor, Frank Bogert, from city hall. The council denied an appeal from supporters and approved the certificate of appropriateness for alterations to city hall. The decision comes three weeks after the Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board approved the certificate The post Frank Bogert’s statue will be moved from city hall appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years

A Desert Hot Springs man says he was wrongfully jailed for a murder he didn't commit, and has filed a lawsuit against Riverside County claiming prosecutors knowingly locked up an innocent man. Roger Parker was accused in a March 2010 murder in Desert Hot Springs. He said he was manipulated into a false confession by The post Riverside County sued after jailing innocent Desert Hot Springs man for 4 years appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County conducts 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count

Riverside County volunteers and staff took to the streets Wednesday morning to count the number of unsheltered people. Every year Riverside County does this to get a better idea of how much resources and funding need to be allocated to the homeless population. Last year the point in time count was unable to take place The post Riverside County conducts 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count appeared first on KESQ.
