EDITORIAL: Cheers for the officers who catch intoxicated drivers

A Florida man was arrested this week after he allegedly raped an intoxicated woman during a Lyft ride. According to the Miami Herald, the incident took place just before dawn on Feb. 27, when 26-year-old Lyft driver Kevyn Rojas picked up the alleged victim from a Wynwood bar. The woman, who was visiting from Texas, told police she was at the establishment with a friend, but decided to leave after she became sick and started vomiting. Rojas arrived at the bar minutes later, and began driving the woman back to her hotel on Collins Avenue. However, the woman claims Rojas went past her destination and continued to drive around before finding a place to park. It was at that time the Lyft driver allegedly got into the backseat and started to sexually assault the woman.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO