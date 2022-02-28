ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Photos: “Rosetta”

By TrekCore Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Discovery’s fourth season continues this week, and we’ve got a new collection of photos from “Rosetta” to share with you today!. After the Discovery crew made their journey through the Galactic Barrier last week, Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her team visit...

Deadline

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ EP Olatunde Osunsanmi Inks CBS Studios Overall Deal With Drama ‘Myth’ As First Project

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Olatunde Osunsanmi, director/executive producer of Star Trek: Discovery, has signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the flagship Star Trek Universe series, CBS Studios. This marks the first overall pact for writer-director-producer Osunsanmi who is already working on the first project under the agreement, sci-fi drama Myth. Osunsanmi is co-writing Myth with Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation creators Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika. Osunsanmi is set to direct the pilot for the project, which he is producing through the Silent Storm Productions banner he recently launched with his wife, writer-producer...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Reveals New Character Photos

With Star Trek: Picard's second season on Paramount+ days away, the streamer has revealed new photos of the series' stars. Released via Entertainment Tonight, the images include all of the core cast members, including some special returning guest stars, posed in what looks like Guinan's 10 Forward bar, as seen in the latest Star Trek: Picard trailer. There are shots of Patrick Stewart, returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, and co-stars Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones and Santiago Cabrera. There's also Brent Spiner, playing a new character after closing the book on Data last season, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, and fan-favorite foil John de Lancie as Q. Take a look below.
MOVIES
Space.com

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4, Episode 10 provides Tarka's backstory

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4, Episode 10. As the fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" trudges on, it's impossible to shake the feeling that we've been here before. Not only is the basic premise of this seasonal story arc virtually identical to the last one, but when the season is considered as a whole, the primary plot is moving at about the same speed. A breadcrumb here and there and then lots of additional content padding out the rest of the plot.
TV SERIES
Person
David Ajala
Person
Shawn Doyle
d1softballnews.com

The announcement of a new Star Trek would have surprised even the cast of the film

Last week Paramount announced with great fanfare that it was finally moving forward with development on a new Star Trek. Of course, after a long uncertainty about it, this news surprised fans of the franchise as JJ Abrams promised that this new bet would have the return of the cast of the saga that started with the 2009 reboot.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kristen Stewart & Pablo Larraín On ‘Spencer’s “Different Variations, Tones, Styles And Ideas” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. For Neon and Topic Studios’ film Spencer, screenwriter Steven Knight and director Pablo Larraín used elements from various genres to craft a not-so-biographical drama about Princess Diana.  Starring the Oscar-nominated Kristen Stewart as the Princess, Larraín’s reimagining of a Royal Christmas at Sandringham journeys into the mind of a lonely and disturbed Diana as she navigates the “house rules” during the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles. The story follows the strict regimen of the princess’ days — wardrobe, endless formal family meals and a dramatic pheasant shoot — punctuated by Diana’s anxiety...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ariana DeBose And Costume Designer Paul Tazewell On Challenge Of Living Up To Original ‘West Side Story’ – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Paul Tazewell, a first-time Oscar nominee for Costume Design, sat with Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose (who won the SAG Award earlier this week) in Disney’s panel for Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees. The two have worked together on other projects, notably on Hamilton, before getting a call from Steven Spielberg about West Side Story that was too good to pass up. Tazewell described how he likes to approach the job. “Ariana wears the clothes so well and knows how to control a skirt definitely. I just really dove into doing what it...
MOVIES
#New Star Trek#Pluto Tv#Rosetta#Planet#Dma#Paramount#Ctv Sci Fi Channel
KVUE

Central Texas beekeeper to star in new show on Discovery

AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas beekeeper will soon be the center of a new TV show on Discovery. Walter Schumacher will star in "Bee Czar" as he rescues bee hives from unwanted places and relocates them to places where the bees can thrive and pollinate in peace. And...
TEXAS STATE
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Got On To Robert Pattinson For Stealing Too Many Socks From The Batman Set

Warner Bros. had to have a talk with The Batman star Robert Pattinson about stealing too many Dark Knight socks from the set. Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne who is early in his career as Batman, with director Matt Reeves saying the film is inspired by the DC series' Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego and Other Tails, and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One. The actor was so dedicated to playing the Caped Crusader that he found himself taking some of the socks home with him after filming scenes.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES

