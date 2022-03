A new “9-1-1: Lone Star” comes on March 14, and the gang heads to Medieval Times. No, really. The team is called to a medieval-themed restaurant to save the patrons from a carbon monoxide leak. Meanwhile, the crew is worried about Paul Strickland, as they feel he hasn’t recovered mentally from surgery. They’re also worried that his close friendship with Marjan Marwani may be over. But for what reasons? The two are thick as thieves, so for them to be on the outs means big trouble.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO