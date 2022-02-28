8 of the greatest risk factors for heart disease

Just being “up and about” doing the washing up, cooking and gardening is enough to slash the risk of heart disease and prevent an early death, according to a new study.Experts found that being on your feet doing daily activities could have a dramatic effect on improving heart health, and even things like taking a shower count.Compared with women doing less than two hours of daily movement, those doing at least four hours had a 43% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, 43% lower risk of coronary heart disease, 30% lower risk of stroke, and a 62% lower chance of dying...

