Mercor Launches Pioneering Decentralized Copy Trading Platform

bitcoin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release: Mercor Finance is launching the first-ever algorithmic trading platform targeted at both amateur and seasoned cryptocurrency investors. Decentralized automated trading platform, Mercor Finance is pioneering a new approach to algorithmic trading, with a focus on equipping amateur investors with decentralized tools normally only accessible to institutions with scale. The...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

UpBots: Changing The Crypto Trading Platform

UpBots only charges for profitable trades when you use their automated trading algorithm. In the second article of my series covering small unknown alt coins I present UpBots (UBXT-USD). Traders today are relying more and more on program trading and trading bots for fast trades and arbitrage inefficiencies. UpBots has created the most unique (and I believe to be first to market) option out there for traders. UpBots only charges you for trades that are closed out for a profit.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shift4 Acquires Finaro, The Giving Block In Bid To Expand Payments, Crypto Capabilities

Integrated payments and technology solutions platform Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) announced it will acquire cross-border e-commerce payments provider Finaro and The Giving Block, a firm specializing in cryptocurrency funding for nonprofits. The developments come as Shift4 looks to better position itself in pursuit of multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in e-commerce, gaming,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Sweater Closes on $12M in Funding for Venture Capital

Sweater, which bills itself as a fintech company and venture capital fund on track to become the first full0managed VC fund open to average investors, closed a $12 million funding round, according to a company news release Thursday (Feb 24). Sweater stated in the release that its "mission is to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Copy Trading#Decentralization#Mercor Launches
Benzinga

Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms FB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position...
MARKETS
Benzinga

The People's Ecosystem Touts Launching Of The First Cannabis Decentralized Autonomous Organization

The People’s Ecosystem, which promotes equity in the cannabis industry, is launching The People’s DAO – the first cannabis decentralized autonomous organization. The new organization intends to provide financial freedom, education and opportunities to BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) and women-owned businesses, creatives, and initiatives by using Web3 technology.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Allbirds launches resale platform

Athletic company Allbirds Inc. announced the launch of its resale platform, Allbirds ReRun, on Thursday. Launched in partnership with Trove, a company that works with brands on their secondhand business, Allbirds will start by offering customers at three stores in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City a $20 credit when they trade in their used Allbirds. ReRun is part of Allbirds sustainability program, which includes a goal of cutting the company's carbon footprint to nearly zero by 2030. Allbirds' business has an eco-friendly foundation; it already uses carbon offsets to be carbon neutral, and its shoes are made with sustainably sourced materials. Allbirds will sell the used shoes starting at $59. Allbirds shares began trading in November 2021. The stock is down more than 56% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index is down 5.5% for the period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Digital Ordering and Payment Tools Drive Customer Loyalty and Trust on- and Off-Site at Casual Dining Chains and QSRs

The pandemic has affected few businesses as dramatically as those in the restaurant sector. Many players in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry have spent the past two years investing in off-premise channels, digital tools and enhanced efficiency to remain profitable as they work to maintain the health and safety of customers and employees alike.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Recognized As Innovator Of The Year

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced its receipt of the top award as Innovator of the Year at the LeicestershireLive Innovation Awards 2022 held on Feb. 24, 2022. In addition, the company was awarded top honors for Innovation in MedTech and Life Sciences. “We are gratified and honored to be chosen for these top awards by our community peers. The Leicestershire regions has truly inspirational people and teams at the technology forefront across numerous industries,” said Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura. “Thus, it is quite special to be recognized by our peers for our efforts to bring non-invasive diagnostics to market in an effort to bring significant increases in health, well-being and the quality of life to people’s everyday lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Salesforce wants to know why employees hate its NFT plans

It's fair to say that Salesforce's plan to get into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has not gone down too well with its workers. As soon as the news was made public, employees voiced their extreme scepticism – both publicly and privately. The plans involved, among other things, creating a new...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

GHX Acquires Syft, AI-Powered Hospital Supply Chain Platform

– Today GHX announced its acquisition of Syft, a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end supply chain management software and services. – As a wholly-owned subsidiary of GHX, Syft joins GHX’s value-based care division’s growing portfolio of solutions that help modernize the supply chain. Modernizing Healthcare...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs): A Guide for Beginners

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital token representing the ownership of unique items. It allows the tokenization of real estate, art, plane tickets, and other things. Different kinds of digital goods can be tokenized, for example, artwork products, in-game assets, etc. NFTs are being used to create a wholly new class of collectibles. They can be used to tokenize digital identities and assets such as real estate and sports cards.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Benchmark’s Sarah Tavel on the ‘bifurcation’ coming to the world of web3

The only other web3-type investment that Benchmark has announced in recent years is Sorare, a Paris-based outfit whose fantasy soccer game using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) attracted a whopping $730 million in funding last year across two rounds, the first of them led by Benchmark. (Tavel says Benchmark has also made a yet-unannounced investment in a startup in the “gaming space with some crypto or web3 flair.”)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Rakuten Symphony acquires Kubernetes platform Robin.io

When it first launched, Robin.io mostly focused on storage solutions, but it has since expanded beyond that to offer a more fully featured Kubernetes platform. Its marketing always emphasized large telco operators, with solutions for automating 5G services applications on Kubernetes and orchestrating private 5G and LTE deployments, for example. Rakuten Symphony, meanwhile, focuses on exactly these kinds of cloud-native open infrastructure deployments and services. It surely also helped that Robin.io owns 70 patents and counts numerous Fortune 1000 enterprises around the globe among its customers. Sounds like a match made in telco heaven.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Snowflake acquires Streamlit for $800M to help customers build data-based apps

Benoît Dageville, co-founder and president of products at Snowflake, said the company became familiar with Streamlit as customers were using it, as were people in-house, and as they talked it seemed increasingly like a good fit. “We have both the same vision — Streamlit and Snowflake — which is all about democratizing access to data. I would describe it very simply as making it super easy to interact with data,” Dageville told me.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: It gets real

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Minutes from the European Central Bank’s February meeting are due later on Thursday but last month’s shock hawkish pivot seems like distant history now. With Brent crude up some $30 a barrel since mid-February and European gas...
BUSINESS

