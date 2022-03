Two young women took part in a Hudson Valley religious ceremony that included being completely submerged in the icy Hudson River. Most people in the Hudson Valley know to avoid going in the river, especially during winter when the water temperature is hovering around 34 degrees. However, the fear of toxic chemicals and hypothermia were no match for the religious faith of two young women who recently braved the freezing water near West Point.

