Virginia Continues Road Swing At Liberty Tuesday

virginiasports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (9-6) continues play on the road on Tuesday (March 1) when the Cavaliers travel to take on Liberty (8-6) in a 5 p.m. contest at Kamphuis Field at Liberty Softball Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast...

virginiasports.com

WacoTrib.com

Baylor baseball gearing up for Houston road swing

After a seven-game homestand to start the season, the Baylor baseball team will hit the road for the first time on Wednesday, taking on Rice at Reckling Park in Houston. The Bears (3-4) have won three of their last four games after opening the season by losing three to Maryland. Baylor’s starting pitching was especially strong in this past weekend’s series win over then-No. 23 Duke, as Tyler Thomas, Jake Jackson and Will Rigney combined for a 0.53 ERA in 17 innings, with 15 strikeouts and five walks.
HOUSTON, TX
Boomer Magazine

Barbecue Road Trip in Central Virginia

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us on a Central Virginia barbecue road trip, to three of his favorite spots in the “Barbecue Triangle,” and then to Happy Hour in Richmond’s Devil’s Triangle. Much like that area in the North Atlantic where ships and...
RICHMOND, VA
ESPN

Tina Thompson fired after four seasons as Virginia women's basketball coach

WNBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tina Thompson has been fired as Virginia women's basketball coach after completing her fourth losing season at the helm of the Cavaliers. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, who hired Thompson in 2018, announced Thursday the termination of Thompson's contract, which had...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KGET 17

Swing batter, batter! CSUB Baseball looking forward to continuing a great season

Sponsored Content by CSUB Athletics. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jeremy Beard, head baseball coach for CSUB about the current baseball season. The team is seven games into the season with their next game taking place Friday, March 4. This season has started off with some challenges and injuries but Coach Beard is confident in his team. “We believe in whoever we put on the line-up card and we know they’ll show up, play hard, and do their best,” said Beard. “I think we’ll continue to grow over the course of the season and be better once we get into big west play.”
BASEBALL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Florida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Jaguars following the money as Bills negotiate for taxpayer money on new stadium

One of the few highlights of the Jaguars’ 2021 season was a stunning 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills and their high-powered offense. In the coming months, another developing story from that same AFC franchise 1,041 miles away could have significant impact on the Jaguars in a different way: how the Bills and Erie County intend to divvy up costs for a new venue in Orchard Park to replace Hallmark Stadium.  ...
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: OLSH vs. Neshannock

OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL

