Dying Light PC crossplay now available

By Steve Wright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light PC crossplay is now available, meaning those on Windows, Mac or Linux using Steam, Epic Games Store or GoG can team up and play with one another. The big crossplay update inside developer Techland’s original zombie...

