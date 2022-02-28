Dying Light PC crossplay now available

There are hundreds of ways to kill zombies and Renegades alike in Dying Light 2. However, players want to know the best weapons in Dying Light 2, where to find them, and if they work with their build. Villedor is home to plenty of weapons to find, spanning type, tier, and damage output — but all of them break eventually. When it comes down to it, the best weapons in Dying Light 2 are those you can keep forever. How different are they, and how vital are weapon levels compared to weapon tier? What if we told you the best weapons in Dying Light 2 were under your nose the whole time?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO