Video Games

PC Game Pass on Steam could happen; Valve offers to help Microsoft

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePC Game Pass on Steam could be a thing we could all enjoy in the future, with Steam’s Valve offering to lend a hand to Xbox’s Microsoft to make it happen. “I don’t think it’s something that we think we need to...

stevivor.com

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

