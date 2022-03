When it came to defending the Janesville Craig girls basketball team this season, the best an opposing coach could do was pick his or her poison. You could sit in a zone and watch Kate Huml and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy pick you apart from beyond the 3-point line—or play man-to-man and watch the dynamic duo repeatedly slash their way to the basket. Huml led the Big Eight Conference in scoring and...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO