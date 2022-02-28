ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Resources and Tips for Healthy Aging in a Pandemic World

( NewsUSA ) - After nearly two years of living with COVID-19, many of us, especially older adults and caregivers, could benefit from checking up on our health and lifestyle habits -- and could use help with finding connections to local resources that can help. Older adults, caregivers and families can find local services that can address changes that may have gone unnoticed or untreated during the height of the pandemic by using the Eldercare Locator , a public service of the U.S. Administration for Community Living.

Wondering what changes to look for in yourself or the older adults you know? Here are just some of the changes that older adults may have experienced during the pandemic that may need to be addressed.

  • Physical Condition: If you notice that you or an older loved one is walking more slowly or having more difficulty seeing, hearing or reading, it may be time to seek medical advice.
  • Changes Needed in the Home: Take a look at your home or the home of an older loved one, and consider whether you or the person you are concerned about need to make simple repairs or modifications such as installing grab bars in the shower or lights in a dark hallway.
  • In-Home Support : Are you or the older adults in your life finding it harder to keep up with daily tasks? As a result of the pandemic, many of us have developed a need for in-home support with activities like housekeeping, meal preparation and personal care.
  • Social Connection: A lack of in-person interaction, especially for older adults, can lead to loneliness and a loss of social connection. Whether it is volunteering or a pen pal program, there are many engagement opportunities that can provide social connection.
  • Safety and Security: If you suspect that you or an older loved one have been taken advantage of by a scam, contact the Eldercare Locator to find local resources that can help address the situation.

By providing information about local transportation, meal services, home modification and repair services and so much more, the Eldercare Locator helps ensure that older adults, caregivers and families are connected to tools that can help them age well and live independently. Many of these services are provided by local Area Agencies on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Programs, which serve nearly every community in the country. Finding local resources is just one call or click away.

Contact the Eldercare Locator at 1 (800)-677-1116 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm ET Monday through Friday, or through its website, eldercare.acl.gov , 24 hours a day.

