Fish Fry Guide 2022: Here’s where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Lent upon us, it’s time to start making the hard choices as to which fish fries you’ll take in this season.
Plenty of Cleveland-area churches, restaurants and organizations are here to help, offering fish meals through Easter — which is, don’t forget, April 17 this year.Cleveland’s new Pierogi Week starts Monday
Depending on your comfortability, some of the spots are offering take-out options as well as dine-in.
Below you’ll find a large list of Friday (unless otherwise noted) fish fries available to all this year.
2022 Lenten Fish Fry Events
Acker-Moore Memorial Post — Dine-in and takeout
March 4-April 15, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
3733 Fishcreek Road
Stow
Find more information here and order by noon on Fridays by calling 330-673-1608
American Croatian Lodge — Dine-in and takeout options
March 4-April 8, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., meals are $15
34900 Lakeshore Boulevard
Eastlake
Click here for more or call 440-946-3366
American Slovak Club — Dine-in and takeout options (must be done in person)
March 4-April 15, 11 a.m-7 p.m.
2915 Broadway Avenue
Lorain
Click here for meal details
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church — Dine-in and takeout options
March 4-April 15, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., meals are $12-$15
2187 West 14th Street
Cleveland
Click here for more or call 216-861-0116
Bett’s Restaurant — Dine-in or carryout
March 2, and Fridays through April 15
2000 East 9th Street
Cleveland
More information right here
Blue Heron Brewery ( Dine-in or carryout)
Every Friday in March: 8oz Matrimony Ale Battered Cod with Fresh Cut Fries, Homemade Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce – $16 Jumbo Panko Fried Shrimp with Fresh Cut Fries, Homemade Coleslaw and Cocktail Sauce – $16
3227 Blue Heron Trce. Medina, OH 44256
330-870 BLUE or click here
Boy Scout Troop 433 / Church of Saint Clare — Dine-in or carryout
Fridays March 4-April 8, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Menu: Fried Alaskan Cod, Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia, Crispy Battered Fried Shrimp, Lake Perch, and Pierogi Dinners, including two sides, roll, and butter. Sides include Cleveland’s own “Sophie’s Pierogis”, homemade cabbage & noodles, mac & cheese, french fries, coleslaw and applesauce. Also serving Pasta Dinner with salad, clam chowder and dessert. Senior discounts and kid’s meals are available. Prices range from $9.00 to $15.
5659 Mayfield Road, Cleveland. (440) 449-4242. P roceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 433 .
Church of the Assumption — Carryout only
March 4-April 8, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
9183 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights
Call ahead at 440-546-9552 or order online
Click here for more information
Church of the Holy Angels — Dine in/drive-thru take out
March 4-April 8, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., meal costs $12-$16
18205 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls
Click here for more details and menu
Cleveland Elks Lodge Lodge #18 — Take out and dine-in available
March 4-April 15
38860 Mentor Avenue
Willoughby
Click here for more information
Cleveland Metroparks — Carryout pickup only
March 4-April 15, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Pick-up locations include Big Met Golf Course, Emerald Necklace Marina and Sleepy Hollow Golf course every Friday in Lent. Find full menu and details right here.
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center — In-person dining and carry-out
March 4-April 15, 4 p.m.–8 p.m., individual dinner runs $9-$15
7370 Columbia Road
Olmsted Township
Click here for menu and more details
EDWINS Butcher Shop — Dine-in or carryout
Fridays through Lent starting March 4
13024 Buckeye Road
Cleveland
Find out more here or call 216-417-1100
German Family Society of Akron — Dine in and carryout (order in person only)
March 4-18, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., proceeds go to youth dance programs
3871 Ranfield Road
Kent
Click here for more information and menu or call 330-678-8229
Lafayette United Methodist Church — Eat in or carryout
March 11 and April 8, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., bluegrass music starts at 7 p.m. with $3 admission. Meal cost is $9
6201 Lafayette Road
Medina
More details, here.
Lakewood Masonic Temple — Dine-in or Carry out
Fridays March 4-April 15, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
15300 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood
Click here for more details.
LaVera Party Center — Curbside pick-up only
March 4-April 15, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m., order deadline is 10 p.m. Thursday, $15 per dinner
32200 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills
Fin d more information here
Luchita’s Mexican Restaurant — Dine-in and takeout options
Every Friday through April 15, noon-2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
3456 West 117th Street
Cleveland
Click here for meal details and make reservations at 216-973-9783
Magnificat High School — Dine-in or carryout
March 11 and April 8, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., $10-$13 for a fish meal
20770 Hilliard Boulevard
Rocky River
Find out more here or call 440-331-1572
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church — Meal served in parish center cafeteria
March 4-April 9, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
4423 Pearl Road
Cleveland
Click here for more details
Melt Bar and Grilled — Dine-in or pickup
Offering special fish-forward menu every day through April 14
Multiple locations throughout Northeast Ohio
Fin d more information here
Merry Arts Pub — Dine-in or carryout
Fridays through Lent starting March 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
15607 1/2 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood
Find out more here or call 216-226-4080
Prosperity Social Club — Dine-in with reservation encouraged , takeout orders limited
March 4-April 15, 11 a.m.-midnight
1109 Starkweather Ave.
Cleveland
Click here for information
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater — Dine-in and carryout
March 4-April 15, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
1 Club Drive
Highland Heights
More information right here
St. Adalbert Church — Take-out and dine-in
March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., cost $7-$13
66 Adalbert Street
Berea
More information right here
St. Albert the Great Church — Carryout only
March 4-March 25, 4 p .m.-7p.m., $10-$15
6667 Wallings Road
North Royalton
Call 440-237-6760 for more information.
St. Ambrose Catholic Parish — Dine-in or preorder take-out online
Ash Wednesday (March 2) and every Friday, through April 15, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m
Meals start at $12.50
929 Pearl Road
Brunswick
More information right here.
St. Andrew Eastern Orthodox Church — Dine-in or take-out
March 4,18 and April 1, 15, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
16029 Maple Park Dr.
Maple Heights
Call 216-475-9365 for take-out, find out more here
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church — T ake-out in-person ordering only
March 4-April 8, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., meals $11-$14
7700 Hoertz Road
Parma
Click here for more information
St. Bernadette Parish — Carryout only
March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., meals start at $12
2256 Clague Road
Westlake
Click here for more details and for preordering.
St. Charles Borromeo School — Take-out only
March 4-April 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5891 Ridge Road
Parma
Click here for more details or call at 440-884-3030
St. Colette Catholic Church — Dine-in and carryout
March 4-April 8, 10 a.m, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Carryout orders picked up by 6:30 p.m.
330 West 130th Street
Brunswick
Click here for more information.
St. Dominic Parish — Dine-in and carryout
March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., credit cards only
3455 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights
Click here for more details.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church — Drive-thru only
March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., dinners are $15 and cash only
3434 George Avenue
Parma
More information right here.
St. George Fellowship Center — Drive-thru takeout
March 4-April 8, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
3204 Ridgewood Road
Fairlawn/Copley
Order online and find more information here or call or text 330-338-4736
St. John Bosco Parish — Dine-in and take-out
March 4-April 8, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
6480 Pearl Road
Parma Heights
More information found here
Saint John Vianney Catholic Parish — Dine-in $15 or carryout $14
March 4-April 8, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor
Click here for information or call 440-255-0600
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church — Dine-in or carryout
March 4-April 8, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., $15 all you can eat dinner; other options available
3352 Mayfield Road
Cleveland Heights
More information on the fish fry here or call (216) 932-3300 ext 4
St. James Parish — Dine-in or carryout
March 18-April 8, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Adults $10, combo meal $15 and kid’s meal $4
Lower Church/Andrews Hall 17514 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood
For questions call (216) 521-9150 or c lick here
St. Joseph Parish — Order ahead for dine-in or carryout
March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
32929 Lake Road
Avon Lake
Ordering information found here or call 440-933-3152
St. Mary of the Assumption (Collinwood) — Dine-in and carry-out
March 4-April 8, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., $7-$13
15159 Holmes Avenue
Cleveland
Find out more right here
St. Nicholas Banquet Center — Drive-thru only
March 4-April 15, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
755 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore
You MUST preorder and pay online. Last order took 8 p.m. the night before. Drive-thru pickup from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Call 330-413-2986 with questions.
Ss. Robert and William Parish — Dine-in and carry-out
Ash Wednesday (March 2) and Fridays, March 4-April 15, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
367 East 260th Street
Euclid
Place an order ahead of time right here
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral — Dine-in and carry-out
March 4-April 15, 4p.m.-7p.m., $12
6306 Broadview Road
Parma
Find out more right here
Tadmor Shrine Center — Dine-in or carryout
Fridays March 4-April 15, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., all-you-can-eat fish, shrimp and chicken $15
3000 Krebs Drive
Akron
More information on the fish fry here or call (216) 932-3300 ext 4
Teamz Restaurant & Bar — Dine-in or carryout
Daily Lenten specials March 2-April 14, 11 a.m. – close
6611 Eastland Road
Middleburg Heights
More information right here
The Irish American Club East Side — Dine-in
Fridays, March 4-April 15 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., $13 adults, $7 kids
22770 Lakeshore Boulevard
Euclid
Find out more right here
Tizzano’s Party Center — Dine-in or carryout
Fridays during Lent, 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m., price starts at $18
1361 East 260th Street
Euclid
Menu and additional information right here or call 216-289-6353
Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland — Dine-in or carryout
March 4-April 15, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., cost $10-$13
7425 West Pleasant Valley Road
Parma
Find out more here or call 440-843-9234
VFW Post 9 340 — Carryout only for non-members
March 4-April 15, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., perch, shrimp, chicken finger and combo dinners $15
25742 Royalton Road
Columbia Station
More information right here
VFW Post 9871 — Carryout only for non members
March 2 and Fridays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., meals are $15
6805 Lear Nagle Road
North Ridgeville
More information right here
Wagner’s of Westlake — Carryout
Every Friday of Lent: 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. and 5p.m.-5:30 p.m., $15.95 per box
30855 Center Ridge Road
Westlake
Call 440-871-8800 or click here to purchase. All tickets must be purchased ahead of time.
West Side Irish American Club — Dine-in or take-out
March 4-April 8, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., meal $9-$17
5889 Jennings Road
Olmsted Township
More information right here and call 440-235-5868 for take-out orders
Have a Fish Fry you'd like to add to our list? Send the name of the organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include "Fish Fry 2022" in your email subject line.
