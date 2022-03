Broad scientists analyzed sequencing data from more than 200,000 people and found rare genetic variants associated with diseases like diabetes and heart failure. The UK Biobank, a large-scale database of genetic and health information from half a million UK participants, released new data last year—the sequences of the protein-coding part of the genome called the exome. Researchers who analyzed that whole-exome sequencing data from roughly 200,000 participants have now identified several new rare gene variants that greatly increase the risk of, or even cause a variety of cardiometabolic diseases.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO