As COVID cases fall, more and more states are lifting school mask mandates. California, Washington, and Oregon are all dropping mask requirements after March 11, and New York will end its on March 7, among others that have already lifted their mandates, will do so soon, or never had them at all. This change comes just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its mask guidelines so that it no longer recommends mask requirements in most schools.

