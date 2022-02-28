ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Perlini, Petteri Lindbohm Placed On Waivers

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo players have hit waivers today. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Brendan Perlini of the Edmonton Oilers and Petteri Lindbohm of the Florida Panthers have both been waived and are available to the rest of the league. Chris Johnston of TSN reports that Lindbohm has signed through the end of...

