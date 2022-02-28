ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway and Law & Order: SVU Alum Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

 6 days ago

Ned Eisenberg & his son Lino on opening night of "Six Degrees of Separation" (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Stage and screen actor Ned Eisenberg died of cancer on February 27 at his home in New York, according to Deadline. He was 65. Born in New York on...

