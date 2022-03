After almost being pulled from the docket Friday, the Senior Citizen Property Tax Relief Constitutional Amendment was introduced in the Senate on an overwhelming vote. The bill calls for a constitutional amendment which would allow voters to decide if they wanted to approve a property tax exemption for senior citizens. Senator Dan Dockstader of Star Valley said he almost pulled the bill thinking he did not have the votes until he looked at his fellow senators.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO