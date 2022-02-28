These Are 10 of the Best Black Chefs and Bakers Currently Heating Up Social Media

“This is not spaghetti with sausage,” my then-boyfriend exclaimed, as he threw back his head and laughed. “What do you mean?” I asked, mortified that he wasn’t impressed by the very first meal I made for him. “It’s hotdog and ketchup with noodles,” he chortled. As a broke college kid wanting to impress my American boyfriend, I had set out to recreate one of my favorite dishes from when I was growing up — something we ate on special occasions, accompanied with soda-filled champagne flutes for a touch of sophistication. In my Asian household, “western” food was considered fancy. To make sure I followed the right steps, I even splurged on an overseas call to Singapore — an extravagant expense in the ’90s — to ask my mom to guide me through her recipe. In college, my cooking skills were mediocre at best, and in that moment, with laughter echoing in the kitchen, any culinary confidence I had was dashed. That was the first and last time I made spaghetti Napolitan.

