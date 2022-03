You can spend every day consuming songs and films and books about love and you still won’t be ready when its incomparable transformation arrives. The UK-based act Romance know how to bottle such ineffable feelings and channel them via ambience—think of their mood-elevating atmospheres as audible incense or, more pointedly, a reminder of the way love makes the day-to-day feel more magical. Without any disclosure of Romance’s identity (or identities—the number of members is unclear), their music centers on pure emotion. Every track becomes an altar to their namesake, invoking love’s defining qualities and magnetic pull, even its ability to leave you a tragic mess.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO