Downtown Evansville’s Annual Sidewalk Sale to Return May 2022

We've found one of the most unique dining experiences you'll ever have right here in the Bluegrass State. Just think trolls, delicious food, and a super fun time. If you love unique restaurants go on and add The Troll Pub Under The Bridge in Louisville to your bucket list. This place promises to be an unforgettable experience. According to history, the restaurant is located in the exact spot of the original Galt House. In 1865 the hotel was destroyed by a fire and thereafter was made into railroad headquarters for Louisville and Nashville until the early 1900's. After the flood of 37' the basement of the building was closed in with dirt and concrete most likely to be forgotten until 2010 when a local investor saw something more. Construction began to unfold what is known today as The Troll Pub Under the Bridge Louisville.

