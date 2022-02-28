ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Vic So'oto leaving Colorado's coaching staff

By Adam Munsterteiger
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic So'oto's stint as the defensive line coach in Boulder turned out to be so short he never participated in a practice with the Buffaloes. Just 60 days after joining Colorado's staff, So'oto informed Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell he will be returning to the state of California. "It...

247sports.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic So'oto
