Vic So'oto leaving Colorado's coaching staff

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying as the Wildcats open spring football practice. “Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back. It's exciting to be back at practice. We had our first practice this morning. You could tell that we didn't play that long ago. I think that's one of the benefits of playing late like we did in January. There's a lot of familiarity, whether it's drills to just the young guys knowing where they're supposed to be. Some of these drills we just did with these young guys, January 1, 2, and 3. So, that's the positive part is the fact that we have a lot of guys that have not been away from football for that long. Maybe the negative side of things is we had so many kids have season-ending surgeries that we’re down quite a few numbers, especially in the defensive line. So, we've got to be pretty creative on how we're doing practice right now. We like to do our double-rep stuff. We don't have the ability to do that. So, opposite of that, we have a team period going opposite of that. We have 7-on-7 just because we have a few more skill kids. So, we'll have to adapt and adjust quite a bit throughout the spring. We won't have a traditional Spring Game. We will have a few scrimmages but not for very many plays because we're down so many defensive linemen for the spring. It was a good first day and guys were flying around and good leadership, good energy. We'll have another practice on Thursday, which will be same thing just helmets and in jerseys. Then we have that week of spring break, which I forgot we didn't have spring break last year, so it was a grind going through everything. But this year we have spring break and come back from that, we’ll be able to put the pads on and go to work.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO