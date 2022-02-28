ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Fall Monday Ahead of Busy Week; Russia-Ukraine Likely to Continue Dominating Headlines

Cover picture for the articleDespite flirting with green numbers in the morning, stocks fell Monday to finish the day nearer their starting point. This came after Russia promised a harsh response to sanctions. Earnings and non-invasion-related news were light this morning, but those will pick up as the week progresses. Looking ahead this...

FOXBusiness

Russia invades Ukraine, stocks fall, oil soars: LIVE UPDATES

Biden announces further economic sanctions against Russia. President Biden delivers remarks on Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine. President Biden delivers remarks announcing 'further consequences' the US will impose on Russia for its 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. US braces for Russian...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks slide as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to rattle investors

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday trade, as simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to keep investors on edge. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade as the Shanghai composite slipped 0.49% and the Shenzhen component edged 0.521% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.94%.
STOCKS
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Stock market falls as Russia-Ukraine tensions climb

In MoneyWatch, the stock market closed down for the second consecutive week as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise. Megan Greene is a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute. She joins CBS News to discuss how the rising geopolitical tensions are impacting global markets.
MARKETS
#Stock#Russia#Earnings Reports#Ukraine#Covid#Congress#The Department Of Defense#Lmt#Gd#Federal Reserve
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

