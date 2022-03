Matt Reeves' The Batman lived up to star Jeffrey Wright's expectations when he watched the complete movie for the first time. "It's the movie we set out to make," Wright, who plays Lieutenant Jim Gordon in the franchise reboot, tells EW. "It's the movie Matt had written into the script, and it was really pretty special to see it realized on the screen. It's an intimate movie, and it has all of the kinetic energy and the adrenaline that you expect, but it's also very intimate and emotional. It's a little bit of a diversion away from some of the similar stuff from the genre that we've seen. I think it really pays deep respect to the comics, to DC particularly."

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO